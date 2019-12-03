Man arrested following drink driving incident in Leamington

A 31-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and driving with no insurance following an incident in The Parade in Leamington on Saturday (November 30).

Following the incident - which took place at around 3pm - a woman was taken to Warwick Hospital by ambulance for assessment and treatment.

Initial reports indicate she suffered an injury to her lower back.

Any witnesses are asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 280 of November 30 2019.