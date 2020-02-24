Man arrested and drugs seized near village close to Leamington

A 22-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply after his car was stopped by officers on the B4455 Fosse Way near Offchurch on Friday (February 21) afternoon.

Cannabis, phones, and money were seized.

Crime news

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help police enquiries can call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.