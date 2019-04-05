Man arrested after three robberies at shops in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested in connection with three robberies at shops in Leamington over the past week.

The first incident occurred at 9.18pm on Saturday (30 March) at McColls in Stanley Court.

Crime

A man wearing dark clothes and hood entered the store and threatened staff with a knife before leaving with cash.

The second incident occurred at 8.58pm yesterday (Thursday 4 April) at Sainsbury’s in Radford Road. A man in dark clothing threatened staff with a hammer. He was tackled by staff and dropped the hammer before leaving empty handed.

The third incident happened at around 10.55pm yesterday at Tachbrook Convenience Store in Tachbrook Road. It was reported that a man entered the store, assaulted a man and stole the till.

The offender fled in a vehicle.

The victim suffered minor head injuries in the incident.

A member of the public made a note of the vehicle registration number and a short time later a 29-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He is also being questioned in connection with the robberies at McColls and Sainsbury’s.

Detective Sgt James Rankin from Leamington CID said: “We’re treating these incidents as linked and appealing for anyone with information that could help with our enquiries.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses in connection with each of the incidents. We believe there would have been quite a few people in the area around Sainsbury’s last night who may have witnessed someone acting suspiciously and whom we’ve not yet spoken to. We’re keen to hear from these people.”

A 27-year-old woman from Leamington has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of class A drugs.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 398 of 4 April 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.