Man arrested after serious assault outside Leamington pub

Warwickshire Police are looking for witnesses after an assault outside Murphy's Bar in Leamington town centre left a man with serious facial injuries.

The incident is reported to have happened outside the bar in Regent Street at around 1.15am on Sunday (18 August).

Police

An altercation took place that resulted in a man in his 30s suffering serious facial injuries.

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with the incident.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Ed Doxey said: "There were a number of people in the area at the time and we're keen for them to come forward.

"We are also keen to speak to people who saw the incident. Any information, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation."

Enquiries are ongoing but anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 32 of August 18.