Man arrested after fatal road traffic collision in Leamington

A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving following a road traffic collision in which a woman in her 50s was killed in Leamington last night (Tuesday December 17).

At around 7.35pm, a silver Mercedes C220 was in collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on the corner of Rugby Road and Guys Cliffe Road.

The vehicle then mounted the pavement and was in collision with two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 50s, was seriously injured and died at the scene.

Her next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

A male pedestrian in his 50s also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

He is currently in police custody.

Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.

Inspector Jem Mountford from Warwickshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or either of the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

“If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 407 of 17 December 2019.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this difficult time.”

Police have said a dog was taken to the vets after the collision and survuved the incident.