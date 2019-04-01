Man and woman injured after collision on M40 near Warwick

A man and woman were both injured after a collision on the M40 near Warwick.

Warwickshire Police is appealing for information following the collision which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday March 31).

The man and woman were injured in the incident which occurred after their car broke down at around 2.50am between Warwick Services and junction 12. They pulled over onto the hard shoulder and exited their car.

A short time later they both suffered injuries in the incident.

A 25-year-old man suffered serious life-threatening injuries when a car collided with him. He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The 26-year-old woman suffered minor leg injuries. She was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for information. Photo by OPU Warwickshire Police.

PC Matt Morrall from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team said: "Our thoughts at this time are with the two people involved and their families. An investigation into the collision is underway and we have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time.

"In order to help establish how the collision occurred, we'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle pull over onto the hard shoulder.

"Also, if any motorists have dash cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, I would appeal for them to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 39 of March 31.