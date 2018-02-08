Man airlifted to trauma centre after Southam Road crash

A man has been airlifted to a major trauma centre after a two-car crash near Southam left both vehicles with serious damage.

The crash happened near Thorpe Bridge on Southam Rd, just before 8.00am this morning.

Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews found one man that had been pulled out of the wreckage by passers-by.

“The man in his 20s had suffered a fractured right leg and possible head injury. He was given pain relief and had a leg splint applied along with a pelvic binder before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

“The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 40s had got out of his vehicle himself. He was taken by ambulance to Warwick Hospital with lacerations.”