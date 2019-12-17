Makeup of council remains same after by-election for Warwick Myton and Heathcote seat

The political makeup of Warwick District Council remains the same after the by-election for a vacant seat for the Warwick Myton & Heathcote ward took place at the same time as the General Election last week.

The seat was won by Conservative candidate Jacqui Grey with 1,710 votes.

The by-election took place after former councillor Sukhi Sanghera was disqualified from being a council member due to having accepted a bankruptcy restrictions undertaking.

The full result was as follows:

Paul Atkins (Green) – 812

Bob Dhillon (Independent) – 103

High Foden (Lib Dems) – 644

Jacqui Grey (Conservative) – 1,710

Curtis Oliver-Smith (Labour) – 1,079

This means the number of seats held by each party on Warwick District Council is the same with the Conservatives having 19, Liberal Democrats nine, Green eight, Labour five and the Whitnash Residents' Association having three.

The turnout on a possible 5,839 electors was 75 per cent and there were 23 spoilt ballot papers.