Major Warwick district employer JLR is set to cut up to 5,000 jobs

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), one of the biggest employers in the Warwick district, is set to announce up to 5,000 jobs loses today (Thursday) across its UK workforce.

Early indications suggest management, marketing and administrative roles are expected to be lost, but some production staff may also be affected.

It is not clear which centres in the UK will be directly affected but JLR has offices nearby in Gaydon, Whitley and Warwick.

The reason given by the major employer is a downturn in Chinese sales, a slump in diesel sales and concerns about UK competitiveness post-Brexit.

We will bring you more information and reaction when it is announced.