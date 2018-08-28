Major 640-home plan on land east of Kenilworth submitted

A plan to build up to 640 homes on land to the east of Kenilworth has been submitted to Warwick District Council by developers.

Catesby Estates aim to build the houses on land - which was earmarked for housing in Warwick district's Local Plan - between the A46, Crewe Lane and the northern section of Glasshouse Lane. It will be next to where Kenilworth School and Sixth Form plan to move.

They originally planned to build 690 homes on the land, but this was reduced to 640 after two consultations. The Local Plan recommended 640 homes should be built on the site.

The plan also states that 40 per cent of the homes, or 256 of them, will be 'affordable', meaning below market value.

Out of the 384 homes which will be sold at market value, 10 will be one-bed, 70 will be two-bed, 198 will be three-bed and 106 will be four-bed or more.

And out of the affordable homes, 58 will be one-bed, 124 will be two-bed, 67 will be three-bed and seven will be four-bed or more.

The site will be accessed via an entrance of a new roundabout on Glasshouse Lane next to the junction with Stansfield Grove, and a new road onto the site from Crewe Lane. A spine road will link the two entrances.

A new community centre, open green spaces such as a play area and allotments, and new footpaths and cycles routes are also planned.

New traffic signals on St John's gyratory will also be paid for by Catesby Estates to cope with the increase in traffic should the plans go ahead. The X18 route will also be diverted to access the site.

The plan is for outline permission only, meaning the fine details of what the houses will look like will be decided at a later date.

Ed Barrett, senior planning manager for Catesby Estates said: "We held two public consultation events earlier this year and used the feedback from local residents to shape our final plans, which included reducing the maximum number of homes proposed from 690 to 640, provision of a new community hall and allotments along with a raft of highways improvements.

“The need for additional new homes in the area is well recognised by the local community, and with the inclusion of 40 per cent affordable housing we will be giving those looking to take their first steps on the housing ladder a welcome boost.”

It is not yet known when Warwick District Council's planning committee will make a decision on the plans.

But if the application be approved, Catesby Estates estimates builders could start work in late 2019, with first residents taking occupation in 2020.

Anyone wishing to make their thoughts known on the plans should visit the council's planning website and should use the reference W/18/1635.