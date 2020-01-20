Magistrates' court listings for the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from January 7 to 10 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Jaroslaw Gadja, 29, of Springwell Road, Leamington, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £40 costs for drink driving.

Warwickshire Justice Centre where the magistrates' court sits.

Julie Philips, 55, of St Mary's Road, Leamington. was fined £50 for breaching a domestic violence protection order.

Matthew Shrimpton, 35, of Peel Road, Warwick, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £156 costs for criminal damage.

Shane Curry, 22, of The Butts, Warwick, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £32 costs for drink driving.

Jordan Lewis, 18, of Tachbrook Road, Leamington, was dishcarged conditionally for 12 months, and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £70 costs for assault.

Neil James Coveney, 37, of Grenfell Close, Leamington, was given a community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £21 compensation and £226 for two counts of assault.

Thomas Robert Shayler, 22, of Hathaway Drive, Warwick, was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £422 and ordered to pay £177 costs for drink driving.

Gareth John Heywood, 52, of Lillington Road, Leamington, was given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement , fined £10, ordered to pay £118.74 compensation and £100 costs for nine counts of theft and one count of interfering with a motor vehicle with the intention of theft.

Benjamin James Shearsby, 41, of Starmer Place, Hatton, was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £288 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.