Magistrates' court listings for the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from January 16 to 17 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Jenna Rae Headman Tyree, 30, of Loxley Close, Wellesbourne, was fined £60 and ordered to pay £32 costs for speeding.

The Justice Centre in Leamington where the magistrates' court sits.

Jodie Turpin, 34, of 1 Kingsway, Leamington, was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £166 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.

Robert John Harding, 29, of Greville Road, Warwick, was jailed for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £122 fpr two counts of assault.