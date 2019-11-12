Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from November 4 to November 7 2019

The following cases have been heard at Warwickshire Magistrates Court in Leamington.

Trevor Paul Gill, 57, of Ivy Terrace Pendicke Street, Southam, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £165 costs for resisting a police officer in tbe execution of their duty.

Warwickshire Magistrates Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.

Lucy Sarah Birch, 37, of High Street, Leamington, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with a drug rehabilitation requirement and was ordered to pay £150 compensation and £122 costs for two counts of theft and four counts of begging.

Robert John Harding, 29, of Greville Road, Warwick, was given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 compensation for assault.

Christopher James Bloice, 29, of Richardson Close, Warwick, was given a community order with 200 hours' unpaid work, a restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £390 costs for assault.

Odin Michael Young, 22, of Westgate Close, Warwick, was fined £100 for breaching a domestic violence protection order made against him.