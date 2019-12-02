Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from November 11 to 20 2019

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Nicholas Douglas Lovatt, 40, of Wilhelmina Close, Leamington, was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.

Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.

Madalin Solomon, 26, of no fixed abode, Leamington, was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.

Alexandra Fanthome, 23, of Brackley Crescent, Warwick, was jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £172 costs for assault, carrying a knife in a public place and assaulting a police officer.

James Mcghee Buist, 65, of Briar Close, Leamington, was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £510 and ordered to pay £671 costs for drink driving.

Roger John Elliot, 28, of Thirlestane Close, Kenilworth, was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £711 and ordered to pay £212 costs for drink driving

Patrick Hegarty, 49, of Daril Lane, Norton Lindsay, was jailed for 24 weeks, banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £122 costs for two counts of driving while disqualified.

Michaela Elizabeth Daly, 40, of Kelvin Road, Leamington, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £43 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving and driving without insurance.

Harry Jack Stockdale-Smith, 19, of Curan Close, Whitnash, was jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £300 compensation, for three counts of assault.

Charles Barber, 49, of Rugby Road, Leamington, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £300 compensation and £117 costs for criminal damage.

Daniel Matthew Kirk, 25, of Exmoor Drive, Leamington, was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £117 costs for drink driving.