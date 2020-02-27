Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from February 25 to 26 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Christopher Lowe, 36, of Claverdon, Warwick, was given a community order with 300 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £1,500 compensation and £275 costs for inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington where Warwickshire Magistrates' Court sits.

Mandy Miles, 50, of Stand Street, Warwick, was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £150 compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Robert John Harding, 29, of Greville Road, Warwick, was given a community order with 200 hours' unpaid work and an alcohol rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £250 compensation for one public order offence, two counts of disorder which were racially aggravated and criminal damage.