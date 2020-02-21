Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from February 19 to 20 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

James Edward Quigley, 58, of Quarry Close, Leek Wootton, was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £180 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.

The Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington where Warwickshire Magistrates' Court sits.

Jason John Hendley, 49, of St Nicholas Road, Leamington, was jailed for six months and ordered to pay £122 costs for two counts of carrying a knife in a public place.

Jolita Velickiene, 37, of Peel Road, Warwick, was discharged conditionally for six months, had six penalty points added to her driving record and was ordered to pay £106 costs for driving without insurance.