Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from February 14 to 18 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Jordan Whitcroft, 24, of Windmill Lane, Balsall Common, was given a community order with 160 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £375 costs for assaulting a police officer.

Warwickshire Magistrates' Court sits at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.

David John Davies, 70, of St Giles Road, Gaydon, was ordered to have his dog fitted with a muzzle and to wear a short lead when it is out in public and he was fined £307, ordered to pay £200 compensation and £257 costs for being to owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Nigel David Aldred, 32, of Fire Street, Warwick, was jailed for ten days for failing to comply with post custodial sentence supervision.

Siziwe Chamangwana Powell, 41, of High Street, Leamington, had seven penalty points added to his driving record and was fined £450 and ordered to pay £295 costs for driving without a licence or insurance.

Charlene Patricia Harvey, 38, of Mason Avenue, Leamington, was jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months for assaulting a police officer.

Mitsuko Broady, 56, of Oaktree Close, Moreton Morrell, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £207 and ordered to pay £102 costs for drink driving.