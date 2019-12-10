Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from December 6 2019

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Joseph Bostock, 20, of Rouncil Lane, Kenilworth, was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £250 and ordered to pay £215 costs for drink driving.

Stephen Springate, 64, of Watson Way, Balsall Common, was fined £384 and ordered to pay £123 costs for speeding.

Jasdip Samra, 32, of Whitemore Road, Kenilworth, was fined £398 and ordered to pay £339 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.