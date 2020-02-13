Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area for February 10 and 11 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Luc Robert Cooper, 36, of Parkes Street, Warwick, was given a restraining order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and a restraining order and was also ordered to pay £225 costs for harassment.

Warwickshire Justice Centre where Warwickshire Magistrate's Court sits.

Lee Ellard, 29, of Kingsley Road, Leamington, and ordered to pay £197 costs for harassment.

Trevor Gilffilan, 41, of Goodfellow Street, Leamington, was given a community order with 60 hours' unpaid work, banned from driving for 44 months and ordered to pay £225 costs for drink driving and driving without insurance.

Richard David Whitfield, 54, of Walton, Warwick, was given a community order with a rehabilitation requirement, banned from driving for 20 months, fined £190 and ordered to pay £225 costs for drink driving.

Mandy Miles, 50, of Stand Street, Warwick, was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £90 and ordered to pay £20 costs for assault.