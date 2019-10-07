Made in Leamington event returns for ninth year

Contemporary designers and makers will exhibit their work at an event in Leamington this weekend (October 12 and 13).

Made in Leamington, at the town hall, is now in its ninth year and was started by experienced jeweller and teacher Michelle Wood, to offer a chance to enjoy meeting designers and makers, see their work and have the chance to buy unusual and beautiful artefacts.

Melando

Michelle began her career as a student at Warwickshire College and was taught by Jane Moore, a jeweller well-known locally and nationally who shows regularly at ‘Made in Leamington’.

In turn, several of the exhibitors have benefited from the opportunities offered by talented teaching at the college.

Two well-established regulars, Armando Magnino who will be familiar to many as a maker of fine furniture and Mel Price who is a stained glass artist, are collaborating as ‘Melando’ showing new work that combines their two contrasting disciplines.

Armando is also collaborating on some pieces with Kate Hollowood, a popular regular exhibitor who makes handcrafted contemporary lighting.

Kate Hollowood displaying her work and some of her designs.

Made in Leamington will take place at the town hall's assembly room from 11am to 5pm on both days.