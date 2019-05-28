'Mad Fool' fundraiser from Warwick aims to collect one million pennies for Macmillan

Prolific Warwick fundraiser Stuart Kettell is appealing for people to offload their pennies as part of his latest fundraising mission to help Macmillan Cancer Support.

The One Million Pennies Challenge marks the 14th fundraiser for the self-confessed ‘Mad Fool’ who has raised more than £56,000 for the charity since he started in 2006.

Stuart's pogo stick challenge

Fifty-four-year-old Stuart, who lives in Hatton Park, has completed dozens of high-profile and often whacky stunts in the name of the charity.

He was named Fundraiser of the Year at the star-studded Pride of Birmingham Awards in March, but was previously forced to take a two-year break from his fundraising in 2015 after being diagnosed with a leaking heart valve.

For this year’s challenge the pennies are already coming in but the race is on to raise £10,000 by the end of the year. This would equate to 3.7 tonnes of pennies which, if laid out in a straight line, would stretch 12.4 miles in length.

But Stuart plans to mark hitting the target by using the coins to recreate the Macmillan logo somewhere in the town.

Stuart on stilts

He said: “For this challenge it would be great to get as many people as possible involved, including schools, companies and services.

“We have about 10 buckets around Warwickshire now but need your help to get more. And if a school wants to get involved they are welcome to ask me to do a challenge of some sort in return for the donation of their pennies, so we can be as creative as we like.”

More details on how to help or donate can be found at http://www.willthemadfoolmakeit.co.uk

Stuart suspended in a box.

Stuart Kayaking