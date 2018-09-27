Lorry fire in Wellesbourne

Firefighters had to put out a lorry on fire on the A429 in Wellesbourne yesterday (Wednesday September 26).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received the first of five 999 calls at just before 1.45pm. Two fire engines, one from Gaydon and one from Stratford, were sent.

On arrival crews found the trailer of the articulated lorry was completely ablaze. The lorry was carrying 28 tonnes of sheet glass separated by cardboard packaging.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire. Crews were detained at the scene ensuring all hot spots had been extinguished.

The incident was under control by 2.10pm and crews had left the scene by 3.10pm.