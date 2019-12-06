Looking Back: Warwick's Great Western Pub before fire damage and demolition

Last month Warwick's lost one of its iconic buildings when the Great Western Pub was demolished to make way for houses.

Many residents were saddened by the loss of the building in Coventry Road.

The demolition prompted many people to share their thoughts and memories of the former pub, including budding photographer Peter Sumner.

Peter has shared a photo of the Great Western pub which was taken on June 4 2006 during the FIFA World Cup.

Peter was one of many who was saddened by the loss of the unique building. He said that it was a great shame that the pub had been demolished.

The Great Western Pub on June 4 2006 during the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Peter Sumner.

He is also hoping that by sharing his photo of the pub it will prompt more people to share their own photos of the Great Western pub.

The pub was closed in 2015 and had been earmarked for housing and in 2016 plans to convert the building into homes was given the go ahead.

However in August 2017 a huge fire broke out inside the building leaving the site in a derelict state.

The Great Western Pub was badly damaged by a fire in August 2017.

Because of the damage caused by the fire the developer said that a conversion was no longer possible and they submitted new plans to demolish the building, which were given planning permission in January 2019.

Demolition on the pub started on November 22.

John Holland, a county councillor, had hoped the building would be converted into housing prior to the fire.

He said: “The former Great Western pub was an iconic building but it was in a terrible state and the site needed clearing up.

“The original planning permission that was granted was to keep the building and convert it, which I supported as a town councillor. It should not have been left so long before the site was improved as the building could have been saved but the fire did a great deal of damage and permission was granted for demolition.

“I think it is a great shame the original planning application from three years ago was not implemented.

“We could have avoided this unnecessary length of time being left with a derelict building.”

James Mackay, on behalf of the Warwick Society, said: “Everybody in Warwick regrets the loss of a building that has been a landmark for well over 100 years.

“Unfortunately planning permission was given by Warwick District Council for a development of town houses, which do not include retaining the damaged structure of the pub so demolition became inevitable.

“The approved plans of the replacement buildings are too dense of a development and lack any architectural distinction at all. The green space of the pub garden will also be lost forever.”

To share a photo of the Great Western pub before it was fire damaged email : kirstie.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

