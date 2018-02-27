Longest-serving Kenilworth Lion 'very proud' to represent club at organisation's 100-year celebration

The longest-serving member of voluntary group Kenilworth Lions said he is 'very proud' to represent the club at the Lions' centenary celebrations tomorrow (Wednesday).

Henry Woodgate, who has been a member of Kenilworth Lions for more than 40 years, will head to Buckingham Palace to mark the 100th anniversary of Lions Clubs International.

He was chosen by fellow members of Kenilworth Lions to represent the club at the event, which will be hosted by HRH The Countess of Wessex. Representatives from Lions clubs all over the country will appear at the event.

Henry said: "It's an honour being nominated, and it's certainly an occasion to remember.

"I think it's very important for Kenilworth Lions. We've been in Kenilworth going on for 50 years now, and the club's made a big difference to people in the town over the years."

"I'm really looking forward to it."

Kenilworth Lions are well known in the town due to their fundraising and organising of events such as the annual Grand Show and Boxing Day Duck Race.

Lions Clubs International support major projects that address diabetes, youth, the environment, hunger relief, childhood cancer and sight issues affecting

communities throughout the world.