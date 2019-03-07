Long-serving Warwick councillor gets MBE

A Warwick councillor who has served the town for more than 50 years has received an MBE.

Gerry Guest, councillor for the Myton and Heathcote ward, was awarded the Member of the British Empire for his service to the community.

Cllr Gerry Guest with his family. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Cllr Guest has served as a councillor for more than 60 years. He was first elected in 1957 in Castle Bromwich and then became chairman in 1960 – and at the time was the youngest parish council chairman in the country.

He was elected as a Warwick councillor in 1968 and has served in this role for nearly 51 years. During this time he also served as the town mayor three times and was district chairman in 1991. He was also awarded the Freedom of the Town in 2016.

Cllr Guest was presented his MBE by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Timothy Cox. Cllr Guest chose to receive his award at the Judges House in Warwick.

The presentation took place on Monday (March 4) and he was joined by his family and Warwick town clerk Jayne Topham.

Before presenting the MBE, Timothy Cox said: “Gerry Guest has served his local community in local government for a remarkable 60 years.

“Gerry’s dedicated service on the council has been notable for his constant drive to see Warwick develop as a modern tourist destination creating a close working relationship with Warwick council, the local councils and businesses within the town.

“His devotion to Warwick was highlighted only recently by his decision to delay retirement from the town council to oversee the delivery of the Heritage Lottery fund monies to completely refurbish the Georgian Courthouse and develop a new tourist information centre.

“I congratulate you on all that you have achieved and for all those people that you have helped in so many different ways.”