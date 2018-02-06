Long period of disruption for drivers during A46 resurfacing near Warwick and Kenilworth

The A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth will be completely closed to drivers during the night as major resurfacing work lasting more than three months are set to begin.

All lanes of the major road will be closed northbound and southbound between the Guys Cliffe Interchange and the Stivichall Interchange from Monday February 19 to Friday May 25.

Although the road will be open during the day, drivers will be unable to access it between 8pm and 6am while the resurfacing is ongoing.

Heading northbound, drivers will be diverted via the A46 Northbound exit slip towards Budbrooke Roundabout, the A4177, the A452, New Street, the A429, and the A45 before reaching the Stivichall Interchange.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times.