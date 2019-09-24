Local Kenilworth artists held exhibition in Old Town Kenilworth as part of Kenilworth Arts Festival

A new collective of 20 Kenilworth based artists hosted an exhibition entitled 'Made in Kenilworth' on Saturday September 21 at the Parochial Hall in Old Town as part of the Kenilworth Arts Festival.

Jo Ricketts, one of the artists who had art in the exhibition, "This is the first time Kenilworth artists have had an exhibition in Kenilworth, as far as we know.

The work on display included painting, jewellery, ceramics, furniture, glass and textiles.

Jo added: "The Kenilworth Artists aim to promote and exhibit the works, talent and fantastic range of art being produced by creative people living in Kenilworth."

The artists who took part in the exhibition included Jim Elliott, Jo Ricketts, Elaine Isaacs, Kevin Alexander, Jacqui Smithson, Karen Pittaway, Claire Gilbert, Anna Poynter, Chris Sanderson, Vicki Aizlewood, Paula Perry, Helena Verrill, Lorraine Sadler, Armando Magnino, Helen Woodcock, Melanie Price, Julie Vickery, Melanie Dearing, Carole Blunt and Lindsey Attwood.

Jo added: "Most of the art on show was for sale but it was also a great opportunity for the community to meet the artists and talk to them about their work."

The group of artists also offered free tea and cakes with an optional voluntary donation for two designated charities, the Keniworth Rotary Club and the Healing Arts at Coventry hospital. They raised £264, which will be split between the charities.

"This was incredibly successful with well over 500 people visiting the exhibition during the day."