Local electoral arrangements finalised for Warwick District Council

Warwick District Council will have two less councillors and a new Leamington Lillington ward after next year's local elections if proposals get Government approval.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has today (August 7) published its final recommendations for new electoral arrangements for the authority.

This follows two phases of public consultation and draws new boundaries for each council ward across Warwick district.

All of the area's current council wards will change as a result of the review.

The commission’s final recommendations propose that Warwick should be represented by 44 district councillors in the future: two fewer than the current arrangement. The recommendations also propose that those councillors should represent eleven three-councillor wards, five two-councillor wards and one one-councillor ward across the district.

Prof Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said, “We are extremely grateful to people across Warwick who took part in the review.

"The commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during each stage of consultation.

“We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Warwick district.”

In response to local feedback during consultation, the commission has changed the proposals it put forward in April. For example, local people and organisations objected to the commission’s recommendations in Leamington Spa and argued that they divided the area of Lillington between Leamington Milverton ward and Leamington North ward.

In response to the evidence presented to it, the commission has changed its proposals so that the whole area is included in a renamed Leamington Lillington ward.

The commission has also listened to arguments made by local parish councils that Old MIlverton & Blackdown Joint Parish Council should be included in wards with Leamington Spa rather than in a rural ward as previously proposed.

Elsewhere in the district, the commission has made a minor change to its proposed boundary between Aylesford and Saltisford wards so the division between them is more identifiable.

The commission has also renamed its proposed Warwick Woodloes ward as Warwick All Saints & Woodloes ward.

Full details of the final recommendations and other changes to the draft proposals are available on the commission’s website at www.lgbce.org.uk.

The proposed new arrangements must now be implemented by Parliament.

A draft order – the legal document which brings into force the recommendations – will be laid in Parliament in the coming months.

The draft order provides for the new electoral arrangements to come into force at the council elections in 2019.