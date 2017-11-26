Lights of Love appeal to return to Warwick

The popular Lights of Love appeal will be returning to Warwick over the Christmas period.

Lights of Love is organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick each year, and involves a Christmas tree covered in messages of love and remembrance from families for loved ones who have died.

The tree, which has been donated by Barns Close Nursery, will be in Market Place.

Once again the appeal will be raising money for the Mayor of Warwick’s charities and Myton Hospice.

Last year’s appeal raised around £2,000.

People are already sending in forms and the cards are being prepared to go onto the tree when it is put up.

The tree will be officially switched on during the official Christmas lights switch on, which will take place on Victorian Evening (November 30).

On Victorian Evening members of the Warwick Rotary Club will be handing out leaflets about the appeal and visitors can add a message to the tree.

To put a special message on the tree residents can collect a form from the Post Office, Claridges, Torreys Hardware as well as the Visitor Information Centre.

The cards will stay on the tree until January.

The Warwick Rotary Club will also be holding a dedication service in Market Place on Sunday December 10 at 4pm, where there will also be a short carol service.