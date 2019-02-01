Lift at Kenilworth Station believed to be damaged by students

Damage to one of the lifts at Kenilworth Station is believed to have been caused by students, police have said.

Between 3.45 and 4.15pm on Monday January 21, around four individuals damaged the station lifts resulting in the lift shaft doors being jammed open and lift operation buttons broken.

The lift was put out of action for several days.

British Transport Police beleive the culprits were students

Anyone with any more information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, quoting incident number 19000 06837.