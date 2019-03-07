Leamington woman will take part in world motorcycle relay

A Leamington mum will be taking part in an international event this weekend to raise awareness of the growing number of women who ride motorcycles.

Tara Fulford, who has three daughters, will be riding her Kawasaki Z750 from Leamington to the Ace Cafe in London on Saturday (March 9) on a leg of the Women Riders World Relay (WRWR) - carrying the baton for the event with her.

Tara Fulford will be taking part in the Women Riders World Relay.

The aim of the event is to “open people’s eyes” to women enjoying motorcycling and motor sports and to encourage equipment manufacturers to bring out more products to cater to female customers.

Tara said: “It’s a great honour to be taking part in this and it’s a way of letting people know that there are many women who enjoy riding motorcycles.

“The baton will be taken all around the world and hopefully it’ll encourage more women to get involved in motorcycling and for companies to bring out more products to suit female riders.”

The relay started in John O’Groats, Scotland, on February 27, has been through Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and will continue on for the next 12 months.

The route through the UK and Ireland is including 200 participants, called ‘Guardians’.

Each Guardian will write their signature on the baton as it gets passed from one to another.

Tara will be attending the official launch event for the relay at the Ace Cafe, a former transport cafe turned events venue which is a popular spot for ‘petrol heads’ and motorcyclists in Stonebridge Park.

There will be a number of inspirational female speakers from the motorcycle industry throughout the event, which was organised to coincide with International Women’s Day weekend.

The final part of the UK leg of the relay will take place on Sunday (March 10) and start at Sittingbourne Speedway in Kent where there will be an off road motorcycling event.

The next leg of the relay will take place in France before the baton is taken through Europe and on to the Middle East, Asia, Australasia, Nrth America, South America, Africa and will end up in the United Arab Emirates in January 2020.

More than 14,000 women worldwide have already signed up to take part in the relay.

The organisers have said: “This is a chance for participants to celebrate and shed light on women riders globally while also highlighting their increasing number in the motorcycle industry.”

For more information visit womenridersworldrelay.com