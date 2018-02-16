Leamington woman taking a leap of faith for charity

Leamington businesswoman Samantha White is taking a leap of faith in May when she joins the ‘Skydive for Sight’ team.

Samantha met Warwick fundraiser Debbie White (no relation) through work and was touched by her story of living with sight loss - so much so that she decided to join Debbie on her fundraising skydive.

Debbie is a long-time supporter of the charity Fight for Sight as it funds research into a range of sight loss conditions, including retinitis pigmentosa, the condition that Debbie lives with.

Samantha said: “The thought of losing my sight fills me with more dread than jumping out of a plane, so I’m going to conquer my fears and help raise much-needed funds for eye research.”

Pippa de Leon, who is Samantha’s business partner at A la Cart in Rigby Close, Leamington, said: “A la Cart is delighted to support Debbie in her fight for sight. We hope to help her reach her target of £10,000 for the Skydive for Sight.”

Debbie, of Hy-kleen of Warwick Ltd, is recruiting volunteers to take to the skydive with her on Saturday May 5 at Hinton Airfield near Brackley, Northants.

To find out more or to join the Skydive for Sight, visit https://www.fightforsight.org.uk/get-involved/events/skydive-for- sight/