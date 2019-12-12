Leamington woman sentenced to prison for theft and burglary charges involving the 'targeting of vulnerable elderly men'

A Leamington woman has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison in connection with a series of theft, burglary and driving offences.

Patricia McGoldrick, 38, of Price Road, Leamington Spa, appeared at Warwick Crown Court today (Thursday December 12) for sentencing after pleading guilty to six charges, including two burglaries.

The offences took place in Leamington between October 2017 and October 2019.

Detective Constable Tim O’Mahoney from Warwickshire Police said: “McGoldrick targeted vulnerable, elderly men, befriending them, in some cases over a significant period of time, before taking advantage of their good nature and ultimately exploiting them.

“This sort of crime is often referred to as ‘mate crime’, when someone pretends to be a person’s friend and then takes advantage of them instead of being a proper friend.

“We will not tolerate mate crime in our community and hope this sentence sends a message to offenders that we will take robust action against those found to be committing crimes of this nature.

“I welcome today’s sentence and hope the victims in this case feel that justice has been served.”

She was sentenced after pleading guilty to the following charges:

- Two counts of burglary of a dwelling

- One count of attempted theft from a person

- One count of theft from a person

- One count of driving without a licence

- One count of driving without insurance

She was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and given restraining orders preventing her from contacting any of the victims in this case for life.

Anyone with concerns about people becoming a victim of mate crime can call Warwickshire Police on 101.