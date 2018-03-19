Leamington woman’s appeal for community to switch lights off

A Leamington woman is appealing for the community to join a global event.

Jo Harper is a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Earth Hour Ambassador, which is a voluntary role she has now done for three years.

She has contacted Warwick District Council to try and get the lights switched off at the Town Hall for Earth Hour and she is also appealing to the community to also join in.

Earth Hour is a global event that raises awareness about protecting the planet and doing something to change climate change.

The world’s most famous landmarks, such as the Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace, the Eiffel Tower and Sydney Opera House, all switch off their lights for one hour.

This year’s event takes place on March 24 at 8.30pm and the focus is to make a #PromiseForThePlanet to demonstrate everyone can personally do something to help the planet.

Jo said: “WWF have asked their ambassadors to encourage those in charge of their own iconic buildings to switch off in a show of solidarity.

“I am waiting for a reply from the council as to whether they will switch off at the Town Hall and/or other local government buildings.

“It would be great to put Leamington on the map of people and places who want to and do make a difference.

“For every promise people make on the WWF website, Ariel will make a £1 donation to WWF’s work on climate change.”