Leamington Victorian Picnic event rescheduled for later this month

Last month’s postponed Big Victorian Picnic event in Leamington has been a rescheduled to take place later this month.

The event will now take place at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday July 27 to mark the completion of improvement works at the park.

The entertainment will include live performances on the bandstand from Joe Dolman, BlindFaith, Chris Jenner Jones, Alex Clay, Jessica Rhodes, Kitten Von Mew and Levi Washington as well as a range of themed crafts and food and drink outlets and even a dog show.

In addition, there will be Victorian-fete style activities such as hoola-hoops and parlour games, a stilt walker, policeman and Penny Farthing.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services, Cllr David Norris, said: “Following the disappointment of cancelling the event due to the weather, we are very pleased to be able to reschedule this celebration to mark everything we have achieved in returning the Pump Room Gardens back to its rightful place in the centre of our local community.”

The event runs from 11am to 3pm.

Admission is free.