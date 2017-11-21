Leamington Tree of Light launched in switch-on ceremony

Leamington’s Tree of Light was lit up for the first time of this festive period on Sunday and the message to those watching was to support the Myton Hospices this Christmas.

A ceremony was held by the huge tree outside Leamington town hall on Sunday during the Christmas lights switch-on event in the town centre which included a carol service with music from the Spa Brass Band.

The Tree of Light outside Leamington Town Hall.

And in his speech before officially switching on the tree’s lights, Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Alan Boad encouraged people to get behind The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s fundraising campaign by making a donation to the hospices and dedicating a light to a loved one.

Cllr Boad said: “The Tree of Light is a lovely way to keep the memory of our loved ones alive during the festive season and to remember those who are no longer with us. “Your donations will help Myton Hospices to continue with their work, providing a valuable and supportive service for patients and their families during a difficult time.

“I must extend particular thanks to the Rotary Club which continues to work tirelessly for the town, supporting this event year after year.”

Both the Leamington tree and the Whitnash tree outside St Margaret’s church which had its lights switched on at a ceremony on Saturday will shine until January 5.

The Myton Hospices needs to raise more than £8.8 million this year to run its services which support people across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Donations to the fundraising campaign may be made right through until January 6 using the cut-out donation form (right) or in the form in the brochures available in Leamington from the town hall, the Royal Priors and the box office at the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Room - and in Whitnash from St Margaret’s church and the library in Franklin Road.

Donations can also be made online here.