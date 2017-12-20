Leamington to host Commonwealth Games bowls events in 2022

Birmingham has been officially announced as the host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games meaning that Leamington will provide a venue for the event.

The city has now finally prevailed in its attempt to stage the £750m showpiece, the most expensive sports event in Britain since the London 2012 Olympics.

And Victoria Park in Leamington has been selected as the lawn bowls and para lawn bowls venue for the games.

These events will attract bowlers and spectators from around the world and provide an economic boost for the town.

Victoria park is the home of Bowls England and the English National Bowls Championships as well as Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club.

The venue will have the capacity for 3,300 spectators.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for Culture, Cllr Michael Coker said; “Birmingham’s successful bid to bring the games to the West Midlands has given us a platform to showcase our district to a worldwide audience. We are looking forward to working together with Bowls England, the local tourism industry, businesses and sports organisations to make the most of this wonderful opportunity.”

Bowls England chief executive, Tony Allcock MBE, said: “We are delighted that Birmingham has been selected to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“The lawn bowls facilities at Victoria Park are world-class and it will prove to be a magnificent venue for the Games.

“In addition, we expect there will be long-term benefits for both players and spectators who utilise the facilities year round.”