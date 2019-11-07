Leamington tennis and squash club's recruitment events raised cash for Myton

Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club has used two events aimed at recruiting more female members to raise money for a good cause.

The club, in Guys Cliffe Avenue, held events in September and October for Women's Squash Week and World Squash Day respectively.

One of the Women's Squash Week events with 60 females on court at Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club.

For the first event, more than 60 women from Warwickshire played together and for the latter a total of 67 people participated in fun activities organised by head coach Jason Pike.

During both events, club members raised £1,260 in the memory of Joanna Knight for the Myton Hospices.

Joanna was a much-loved member and employee of the club who died earlier this year.

Ginny Lee, a lead volunteer for both events,said: "It was fantastic to see so many people come to both events from ages young and old, from beginners to advanced players, altogether enjoying the sport and the friendly club community we have, while helping raise money for such a worthy charity."

The big cheque handover to Myton Hospice with club event organisers (from left to right) Ginny Lee, Ming Lee, Laura Helm and Myton Hospice Community Fundraiser Sophie Duncan.

