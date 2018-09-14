Leamington support group for young men to hold information evening

A Band of Brothers Leamington is holding an information evening on Monday (September 17).

The event will take place at St Paul’s church in Leicester Street from 7pm to 9.30pm.

The group is a branch of a national charity that mentors men aged from 18 to 25 leaving the criminal justice system and wanting to live a crime-free life.

It is looking for more male volunteers aged 28 and older who can supporting young men in the community.

They can sign up for a ‘Quest’ training weekend from October 5 to 7.

More information about the group can be found at http://abandof brothers.org.uk

To register for the information event email leamington@abandofbrothers.org.uk