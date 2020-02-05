Leamington Studio Artists hosting exhibition of work by pupils at secondary school in the town

In the wake of the successful Kings High School exhibition at The Loft Theatre Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) have continued their support of local young artists by putting another school's work on display.

This time it is North Leamington School and the exhibition is on from today (Wednesday February 5) to Sunday March 1 in the East Lodge Gallery, Jephson Gardens.

Art work on display at the latest exhibition being hosted by the Leamington Studio Artists.

The theme is called, 'Blooms', and it has been inspired by still-life scenes of a variety of different coloured flowers in full bloom, with the pupils' work varying between more toned-down palettes to more vibrant and effusive use of colours.

There are a couple of painterly studies of portraiture, which test the student's figurative skills.

The predominant age of the artists is Year 8, or 13 years old.

There will also be, after the exhibition has started, a video made by a mature student of the school, called Sarah Jane Knight.

She will be filming a young woman walking her dog in the park, played by an actress, and stumbling upon the lodge.

After entering and then surveying the art, she finds herself captivated by the experience, and feels she has discovered a hidden gem - wanting to tell all.

Alongside the school's exhibition, volunteers of LSA will be displaying their most recent work with themes ranging from architecture, cars and landscapes to still-life and Cubist Picasso inspired portraits.