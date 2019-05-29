Leamington store staff tackle Snowdon to help young people with cancer

A team of intrepid colleagues from Leamington’s Morrisons supermarket have completed an endurance challenge to raise money for a cancer charity supporting children and young people.

The group, led by Babs Ward, the store’s community champion, and accompanied by Archie, a four-legged friend, tackled Mount Snowdon in Wales in aid of CLIC Sargent. They camped overngight prior to ascending the peak.

Morrisons have been in partnership with CLIC Sargent since January 2017, raising millions of pounds to enable the charity to support children and young people and their families following a cancer diagnosis.

A spokesman said: “Every day the ambitions and dreams of 12 more children and young people, together with their families, will be shattered when they hear the devastating news they have cancer.

“CLIC Sargent fights tirelessly for them, providing grants and free accommodation close to hospital in addition to providing day to day support tailored to their individual needs, enabling the young patients to focus on getting better.”

Among the initiatives Morrisons have supported is the funding of a new Home from Home near the specialist Christie Hospital in Manchester.

CLIC Sargent tailors care to the invidivual based around six principles including financial and day to day support.

For information on CLIC Sargent and their partnership with Morrisons, visit www.clic sargent.org/morrisons