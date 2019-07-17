Leamington solicitor walks Great Wall of China to support Myton Hospices

An intrepid Leamington solicitor went to great lengths to raise thousands of pounds for The Myton Hospices, by walking part of the Great Wall of China.

Donna Bothamley, who is head of wills and probate at Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins Solicitors, got to see parts of the wall that few people will ever be lucky enough to see, and her and her fellow trekkers even got to lend a hand to repair a section of the wall which is currently being reconstructed.

Rebecca Richards from The Myton Hospices with Donna Bothamley, from Blythe Liggins Solicitors.

Donna, whose firm has long supported Myton Hospices as its chosen charity, managed to raise a superb £2,900 from the once-in-a-lifetime experience, and the group of 25 amassed more than £46,000 between them.

Donna said: “The trek was everything I imagined it would be, and so much more.

“Walking along parts of the Great Wall that few people get to see was something I will never forget. It was simply breathtaking.

“This amazing experience was made even more rewarding and momentous for me and my fellow trekkers by knowing that we were doing this for the Myton Hospices and the fantastic work done there.”

Rebecca Richards, Myton’s assistant events manager, said: “It went so smoothly, the group got on brilliantly and gelled really well as a team.

“They were challenged with different routes and tracks of the wall each day and then, towards the end of the trip, they had a day of 1,000 steps, followed by 11 watch towers and then the famous Heavenly Ladder.

“The money they raised will help us continue to provide our services to the people who need it most in Coventry and Warwickshire.

“This sort of fundraising is absolutely vital for The Myton Hospices as we have to raise £9.2 million this year to continue providing our services.”