Leamington solicitor set to take on the Great Wall for The Myton Hospices

An intrepid Leamington solicitor preparing to walk part of the Great Wall of China took time out from her training this month to support The Myton Hospices during Make a Will Week.

In May, Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at Blythe Liggins solicitors, will embark on her epic adventure, walking along the Great Wall to raise funds for the hospice.

But first, Donna gave up her time and skills for free during the week-long event to help people write or update their wills in return for a donation to the hospice, which Donna and her firm are keen fundraisers for.

The charity is hoping to raise £42,000 from the China walk, enough to keep the inpatient unit running for seven days and Blythe Liggins is paying all Donna’s expenses so that every penny of her sponsorship goes to the hospice.

Ellie Morgans, individual giving and legacy fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, said: “Writing a will is not at the top of most people’s ‘to-do’ lists but it is one of the most important things you can do. We would like to thank Blythe Liggins and everyone who took part in our Make a Will Week and helped to support Myton Hospices at the same time.”

Donna said: “Few people are given the opportunity to walk along the lesser-seen parts of the wall so I didn’t hesitate when I heard about it. Only a few sections of the Great Wall are still open to the public but the 36 km trek over five days will give me and other volunteers access to parts of the historic wall that not many people are lucky enough to see.”

To support Donna, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Donna-Bothamley1

Further information can be obtained at www.mytonhospice.org or by calling Rebecca Richards on 01926 838891 or emailing Rebecca.Richards@mytonhospice.org

Last year the hospices supported more than 1,400 people and their families, in its three hospices, via the patient and family support services, and in the community through Myton at Home.