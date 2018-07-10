Leamington’s Warwick Street Kitchen to celebrate first year under new management

Leamington’s Warwick Street Kitchen will be celebrating its first year under new management later this month.

The staff and management will be marking the milestone on July 18 with a party.

Lydia Papaphilippopoulos-Snape, who owns the business, reflects back on the year.

She said: “I spent many years frustrated with the fact that great coffee and great, fresh food seemed to be separate things and that no one place seemed to do both.

“After finding the location on Warwick Street, it became very clear to me that I needed to find someone who took food as seriously as I took coffee.

“Head Chef, George, was the guy. After that it was the case of teaching the team everything I know and love about customer service and building a beautiful shop with an amazing vibe - basically, create somewhere where I would want to hang out.

“We have created a menu of entirely homemade food. Everything from the home smoked salmon to the pastrami is made on site and every ingredient is sourced locally from other independent businesses.

“Over 2000 people have followed us on Instagram and we have launched our monthly evening events where we serve Tapas style food and paired drinks – each one so far has sold out and been a massive success.

“What a year it’s been. We have loved every minute. Since opening our doors we have strived to serve amazing quality, local produce with smiles on our faces every day and we feel like we’ve done a pretty good job.”

Throughout the July 18 the team will be celebrating and are inviting their friends and customers to join them

Lydia added: “Ultimately, the reason we want to celebrate is to thank all of our amazing friends and customers who have welcomed us and supported us as we’ve developed.

“Community is so important to us, it’s the sole reason that we use 100% local suppliers, because we believe that we should be supporting the community that supports us.

“We will be running polls on Instagram in the week leading up to the day to decide our customers favourite doughnut fillings – the doughnut basket is yours on the 18th so get involved.

“We will be decorating the shop and giving away mini-doughnuts with every purchase. As for the food, we will be running a special menu on the day of our favourite dishes from the past year so be sure to come down and see what’s on offer on the day.

“And cake! What kind of birthday is it without cake? There will, of course, be a birthday cake.”