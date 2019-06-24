Leamington's SCBU Fest returning to help babies in need of special care

Leamington's SCBU Fest will be returning this weekend to help raise money to support babies in need of special care.

SCBU Fest, which will be returning for its second year, was set up by mums Lucy Field and Nicki Scott as part of their fundraising.

Nicki Scott and Lucy Field with their children in Jephson Gardens. Photo submitted.

Over the last two years Lucy, who lives in Hatton, and Nicki, who lives in Warwick, have been hosting events to raise money for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

They held their first ‘SCBU Fest’ in Jephson Gardens last year and are bringing it back to the gardens on Saturday (June 29) in the hopes of getting closer to their £40,000 fundraising target.

Nicki and Lucy said: “We are really excited to be bringing back SCBU Fest. It’s hard work and a lot of organising but everyone had such a fantastic day and really enjoyed the fun in the sun last year, as well as bringing amazing exposure to the unit and all the fantastic work it does.

“With over 3,000 visitors last year we are really looking to attract as many people to the event as possible.

“Last year’s festival raised £4,000 and we are really hoping to match that, if not raise more. We welcome all donations large and small and there will be plenty of ways for visitors to interact and get involved on the day and support us in this goal.”

The festival will open with a parade led by Sambassadors of Groove and will also feature stalls, performances from Warwick School of Dance, Stagecoach and Shakespeare Morris Dancers, a fire engine, bouncy castle, sensory play, children’s workshops and a mini Olympics.

The live music schedule includes: The Upsiders, The Songbird Duo, Titine Lavoix and Pandora’s Box.

Nicki and Lucy added: “This year we would particularly like to thank our sponsors so far; Ridley’s Coaches, Bump2BabyReality, Montgomery Prince Clothing and Bubbly Creative Marketing. A huge thank you also goes to Bailey Lamburn at Offspring Photography, who has been such an amazing support to us and will be doing mini photo shoots at the festival.”

This will also be the last year the pair will be fundraising for the hospital ward. They said: “We have now been raising money for the unit for nearly three years. We have reached £28,000 so far and are hoping to hit £40,000 as our grand total.

“We’ve decided this year is the last year of fundraising due to personal reasons so we’d love everyone to join us for a fabulous day of celebrating all that we have achieved for Warwick Special Care Baby Unit.”

Nicki and Lucy are looking for people to help at the festival.

They said: “We are always on the lookout for volunteers on the day especially for the afternoon.”

For more information about SCBU Fest click here

For more information about Lucy and Nicki's fundraising and their events click here