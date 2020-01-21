Leamington's Pump Room Gardens history in postcards

Visitors and history enthusiasts can collect their own piece of local history through a series of postcards of the Pump Room Gardens and wider Spa Gardens.

The postcards have been commissioned by Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team as part of the recent National Lottery funded restoration project show events and features of the Gardens dating from the late 19th and early 20th Century.

The images used were taken from the collection at Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services Cllr David Norris said: “These postcards are a lovely memento for the town of Royal Leamington Spa.

"They depict the importance and significance of the Pump Room Gardens as a community space over the centuries, and the central role played by the beautiful McFarlane bandstand from Victorian times to the present day.”

In June 2018, work started to improve Leamington’s village green for the community. The £1.4m project included almost £1m from The National Lottery Community Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Further contributions were made by the Friends of the Pump Room Gardens and Warwick District Council.

The project built upon the work of the Friends of the Pump Room Gardens in successfully raising funds to pay for the restoration of the Linden Arches along Dormer Place in 2012.

The postcards can be picked up from the Pump Rooms for free.