Leamington’s Helping Hands receives £10,000 Christmas gift

A charity that helps the homeless and the vulnerable in the Warwick District had been given a helping hand this Christmas thanks to a kind donation.

The Leamington Round Table (LRT) celebrated their 70th anniversary this year and last week they also celebrated by giving a special Christmas gift to charity Helping Hands.

Liannw Kirkman, manager at Helping Hands, with Nick Herd, past chairman of Leamington Round Table.

Helping Hands, which is based in Leamington, works with vulnerable and homeless people in the district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, skills training and their ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

In October the charity launched their annual shoebox appeal to show some Christmas spirit to those in need.

The community rallied to the appeal and more than 1,000 boxes were donated along with just under 1,000 toys.

The Leamington Round Table presented a cheque for £10,000 to Helping Hands to help the group continue to provide the services for homeless and vulnerable in the district in 2018 and beyond.

Lianne Kirkman, manager of Helping Hands, said: “The Leamington Round Table were instrumental in 2016 in funding the Phase one conversion of a former shop into a super community facility, where we can give a hand up for those in difficult situations.

“We have provided thousands of meals, provided training in catering and a number of courses including basic mathematics.

“The £10,000 will help develop Phase two works and facilities upstairs at 12 Gloucester Street.”

Nick Herd, a former chairman of the Leamingotn Round Table presented the cheque to the charity last week and said that members identified Helping Hands as an essential new community charity that made good use of funds from the annual 10km Regency Run.

To ensure the charity and services were successful a three year funding commitment of £30,000 over three years was made.

Nick said: “At this time of year it is more rewarding to give than receive presents.

“The £10,000 reflects the generosity of our local community many of whom support the 10km Regency Run in April.”

The Leamington Round Table supports a wide range of charities, which are all listed on their website www.leamingtonroundtable.org.uk

The group also welcome new members aged between 18-45.

New and former runners interested in the 2018 10K Regency Run can signed up by clicking here.