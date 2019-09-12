Leamington's Covent Garden Quarter market returns this weekend

The Covent Garden Quarter market will be returning to a Leamington street this weekend.

The markets take place in Warwick Street near Coffee Architects and are held to help promote people to shop and support independent retailers.

Eleni Bradshaw, owner of Thrills of the Emporium, and Debra Whitaker, owner of Hush, both in Warwick Street, came up with the idea of bringing back a market to the Covent Garden area and have been working with Warwick District Council.

The first two markets, which took place on July 28 and August 4, were heralded a success and now business owners are preparing for their third market.

The next Covent Garden Market will be held on Sunday (September 15) where there will be a range of eco and handmade stalls set up in Warwick Street from 10am to 4pm.

This market will be the last Covent Garden Quarter market until next years due to the incoming Christmas market.

Eleni and Debra said: “We are holding another market on September 15 but we are going to have to stop between October and Christmas because of the market on the Parade. We should be able to do other events in that time.

"We are really gutted we have to stop as Leamington really seemed to get behind it and it’s a real shame but it’s out of our hands.

“Going forward we will restart the markets in January with the aim of having an eco and handmade one on the fourth Sunday of every month. Inbetween we are looking at events such as a vintage flea market or classic car event.

“We are really grateful to everybody in Leamington for the support.”

If anyone would like to have a stall at one of the future markets they should email: info@coventgardenquarter.co.uk

For more information about the Covent Garden Quarter Markets click here or go to: www.facebook.com/CoventGardenQuarter