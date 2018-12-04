Leamington Rotary Trees of Light: donations can help families of patients

Young people who need help when their parents have a terminal illness could he helped by the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s Christmas Trees of Light campaign.

Donations to the fundraising campaign will go to the Myton Hospices which give support to patients and their families.

At the age of 18, Elizabeth Skelton went through the unthinkable.

Her mother Karen had already gone through treatment for spine and lung cancer in 2016 and doctors were so impressed with how she had reacted they had allowed her some recovery time.

But at the start of 2017 scans found several tumours on her brain.

It was recommended that Karen should go to the Coventry Myton Hospice to help relieve the pressure on the family.

Elizabeth said: “Myton helped me more than you can imagine, it has been the most difficult thing I have ever had to face and quite frankly it still isn’t real, but Myton feels like home.

“It really was so amazing to be there. I was allowed to be mum’s daughter and best friend again and not be her carer as much. It was beautiful.”

People can make a donation and dedicate a light to a loved one on either the Whitnash or Leamington Trees of Light.

Donations can be made until January 5.

A coupon is attached to this page and also available in brochures at The Royal Priors, the town hall, tourist information in the Pump Rooms, and in Whitnash at the church and the library.

Coupons can be handed in at the visitor information centre at the Pump Room or at Whitnash Town Council’s office in Franklin Road.

They can also be posted to Kathryn Metcalfe, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick, CV34 6PX.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight.