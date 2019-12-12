Leamington Rotary Club Trees of Light: How Matt and his family found Christmas comfort at Myton Hospice

Support for families going through the most difficult times at Christmas can be funded by donations to the Myton Hospices through the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Clubs Trees of Light campaign.

Leamington pub owner Matt Beresford, 45, spent his final months at the Warwick Myton Hospice in 2014 including Christmas Day.

Matt Beresford with his children Sam, Sophie and Zoe.

Matt's three children still hold the charity close to their hearts after the hospice gave such good care to him.

Zoe, Matt's eldest daughter said: "Christmas Day was very surreal as dad was so poorly but it was amazing to all be together as a family.

"Dad always loved it when we were all home for Christmas and used to get excited for us to be together.

"We all opened our presents and had Christmas dinner together.

The trees of light in Leamington and Whitnash.

"Our grandpa and uncles even joined us for part of the day and were all made very welcome.

"The day was the best it could possibly be for us as a family. “

Not only did they spend Christmas Day at Myton but the nursing team also decorated Matt’s room so that the family could celebrate his youngest daughter Sophie’s 21st birthday.

Sophie, who worked as a press officer for the Myton Hospices for a time before she became a communications officer for Macmillan Cancer Support, now provides a column for the Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News which is centred around self care.

She said: “I never imagined waking up in a hospice on my 21st birthday but I can safely say that there is nowhere else I would have wanted to be. It meant so much to me to spend my birthday with dad and the rest of the family and I know it meant a lot to him too.

"The nursing team did all they could to make my birthday as enjoyable and as special as every other. “

Matt's son and youngest child Sam added: "Losing dad was an upsetting experience for us all but we are so grateful that he was at Myton and was able to receive the best care possible until the very end.

"A ‘thank you’ will never be enough to express how much we appreciate all Myton did for us as a family.”

Matt died on December 30 2014.

His children have since taken part in various fundraising challenges to support Myton.

Last year The Myton Hospices supported more than 1,800 people and their families through their centres in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby.

The charity must raise more than £9 million towards the £12 million needed to continue to provide its services free of charge.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight